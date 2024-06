Honor 200 i 200 Pro: nadchodzi światowa premiera. Ile będą kosztowały?

HONOR 200 Series Global launch will take place on June 12th in Paris🇫🇷



The 12GB+512GB option will be priced as follows:

HONOR 200: €600 – €650

HONOR 200 Pro: €750 – €800



In select countries, HONOR will include a free TWS valued at €99 with the HONOR Portrait Box bundle pic.twitter.com/AVlabF3yPR