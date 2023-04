Tragedia dla Google! Samsung może wybrać Binga jako domyślną wyszukiwarkę w smartfonach

[JUST IN]



Google has just revealed Project "Magi," their new #AI search engine to rival #ChatGPT, Bing Chat, and the likes! 🤯



– It will have a chat-like interface, similar to ChatGPT.

– There are rumours that Google may be replacing their 10-result SERPs with Magi to provide… pic.twitter.com/6g7dPShQAo