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Awaria Microsoftu wyjaśniona. Wszystko zaczęło się kilka miesięcy temu

Wojciech Kulik·
Strona główna
Producenci
Microsoft
Awaria Microsoftu wyjaśniona. Wszystko zaczęło się kilka miesięcy temu

W ubiegłym tygodniu, a konkretnie od 12 do 13 listopada 2026 roku, miejsce miała potężna awaria usług Microsoftu. Outlook, Teams, Copilot i inne produkty amerykańskiego giganta nagle odmówiły posłuszeństwa, a stan ten utrzymywał się praktycznie przez całą dobę, skutecznie uniemożliwiając pracę milionom użytkowników. Wreszcie dowiedzieliśmy się, co się stało.

Listopadowa awaria usług Microsoftu ma swoje źródło w łatce z… lipca

Żeby zrozumieć, w czym problem, trzeba cofnąć się do lipca 2026 roku, kiedy to Microsoft wprowadził pewną łatkę do swojego systemu. Zawierała ona błąd, który powodował, że serwery mogły stawać się nadmiernie obciążone i w określonych warunkach przestawać reagować.

Początkowo błąd nie został zauważony, ponieważ wymagał użycia nowszego sprzętu z większą liczbą rdzeni niż maszyny, na których testowane są przygotowywane łatki. Sprzyjające – czy może raczej: niesprzyjające – warunki pojawiły się na 15 godzin przed rzeczoną awarią.

Dlaczego usługi Microsoftu przestały działać? Co dokładnie się wydarzyło?

Właśnie kilkanaście godzin wcześniej doszło do komplikacji, przez które ruch w komunikatorze Microsoft Teams musiał zostać przeniesiony z alternatywnej bramy sieciowej na główną – tę, na której działa Exchange Online. Jednocześnie 14% przepustowości tej bramy wyłączono z użytku, ze względu na prowadzone prace konserwacyjne (zupełnie niezwiązane z tym, co jest tutaj opisywane).

Tak duże obciążenie bramy sprawiło, że błąd z lipcowej łatki został aktywowany i spowodował awarię serwera. Systemy Microsoftu automatycznie więc przekierowały ruch na inny serwer – ten natychmiast się przeciążył, aktywował błąd i przestał działać. Ruch przekierował się zatem na kolejny serwer i tak dalej, i tak dalej. W najgorszym momencie w ten właśnie sposób wyłączyło się 80% serwerów.

Inżynierowie Microsoft musieli zagłębić się w kod, aby odnaleźć błąd, następnie – stworzyć poprawkę i instalować ją na kolejnych serwerach, co oznaczało konieczność ich wyłączania. Dlatego awaria utrzymywała się tak długo, ale ostatecznie udało się ją wyeliminować i wszystko wróciło do normy.

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