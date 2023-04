Xiaomi uszczęśliwia na siłę. Instaluje w smartfonach nie jedną, nie dwie, a TRZY przeglądarki internetowe

Now some #MIUI ROMs have THREE preinstalled browsers: Chrome, Mi Browser, and… Opera (added in some new MI and IN ROMs).

Opera is uninstallable on Global (MIXM) ROMs, but not on India ROMs (INXM).

No sign of Opera on the latest EEA/RU/TW/ID/TR ROMs (checked about 20 ROMs). pic.twitter.com/V56R0ngF5L