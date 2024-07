Revolut ma w planach kolejne kartomaty. Czym są i gdzie je znajdziemy?

A @RevolutApp Card Vending Machine in action at Rome Fiumicino Airport.



Here's how it works:



You pick up a card with a QR code, sign up for an account and connect your new card via the Revolut App in 4 simple steps:



1️⃣ Locate a Vending Machine: Find one of the five machines… pic.twitter.com/KhIqfwxkO7