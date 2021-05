„Nowy” Samsung Galaxy S20 FE z procesorem Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 trafił już do sprzedaży. W bonusie promocja!

Launched in Vietnam today. Almost the same MSRP as the Exynos 990 but because Samsung let their partners to cut the price so the final price is only 10.4m Dong ($446) for the 8/256. New S20 FE 4G also launched in Malaysia yesterday but only have 128GB https://t.co/5z63HIPQUN pic.twitter.com/ESk1tfeV7g